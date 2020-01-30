Jesuits say the darndest things!

Francis tells U.S. Novus Ordo Bishops he supports public Benefits for Sodomite Couples

Kudos to the semi-trad Whispers of Restoration blog for catching this:

This past Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, a total of 33 Novus Ordo bishops from California, Nevada, and Hawaii visited “Pope” Francis (Jorge Bergoglio) in the Vatican for their obligatory quinquennial ad limina visit, during which they have to report to their boss on the state of their dioceses. During the meeting, which reportedly lasted well over two hours, they also got a chance to ask Bergoglio whatever questions they liked.

The so-called Catholic News Service reported the following about the visit:

The pastoral care of LGBT Catholics was another topic Pope Francis spoke about, Archbishop [Salvatore] Cordileone [of San Francisco] said. “He spoke about the pastoral care that we have to give” and the need to understand the suffering many of them have endured, including being shunned by their families. “He made important distinctions between the (sexual) orientation and the question of marriage,” for example saying it was important to ensure gay couples have access to public benefits, but insisting gay couples cannot marry, the archbishop said. “Marriage is unique; marriage, by its nature, is complementarity between man and woman. And he spoke about the danger of the gender ideology and how it denies difference,” the diversity with which God created human beings male and female. (“Pope, US bishops talk about polarization infecting the church”, Catholic San Francisco, Jan. 27, 2020; underlining added.)

Yes, this definitely sounds like the Jorge Bergoglio we’ve all come to know and dislike.

Recall that in his March 2014 interview with Corriere della Sera, he was asked about his position on the state recognizing homosexual civil unions, and he answered: “Marriage is between one man and one woman. The secular States want to justify civil unions to regulate different situations of coexistence, spurred by the need to regulate economic aspects between persons as, for instance, to ensure healthcare. Each case must be looked at and evaluated in its diversity” (source). It’s a typical Bergoglian answer: He repudiates a Catholic moral principle but doesn’t want to make it too obvious, so he says one must go “case by case”. If this sounds like you’ve heard it before, it’s because you have: For example, Francis recommended “case-by-case discernment” for so-called “transgenders”, and of course the same no-size-fits-all approach is one of the fundamental theses of the infernal exhortation Amoris Laetitia.

Recall also that shortly after his 2013 election, it became international news that Argentinian homo activist Marcelo Marquez was claiming that as “Archbishop” of Buenos Aires, Bergoglio had told him in a personal phone call: “I’m in favor of gay rights and in any case, I also favor civil unions for homosexuals, but I believe that Argentina is not yet ready for a gay marriage law” (source). At the time this news was released, of course certain pundits of the conservative wing of the Vatican II Sect were telling people not to pay attention to such “hearsay” or even “calumny”. But that was almost seven years ago, and a lot of water has flowed down the Tiber since — and the Amazon. Never has this anecdote related by Marquez seemed more credible than today.

But now on to an evaluation of what Bergoglio said to the American Novus Ordo bishops on Monday.

Precisely why a country’s citizens should have to pay so that cohabiting sodomites may enjoy certain social and economic privileges reserved to the married, is anyone’s guess. Francis’ concomitant insistence that sodomites cannot marry each other, does nothing to relativize or neutralize his insane demand, although it does help to camouflage its wickedness a bit.

There is a reason why husband and wife are entitled to certain social and tax benefits from the state, and that’s because marriage is a great blessing to society because by its nature it results in offspring and thus maintains and increases the number of citizens. Civil society cannot exist without people, and so the state has a vested interest in people reproducing. Besides, more citizens means more tax payers, more workers, and more consumers, all of which benefit the common good. As the state thus derives a great advantage from people marrying and raising children, it makes sense for it to extend certain privileges to the married that other citizens don’t have.

Why, then, should the state extend benefits to those who use their sexual faculties in a most perverse manner and purely for their own selfish amusement? What advantage does the state derive from their unnatural acts and their cohabitation? Why should other people’s taxes be used to reward homosexuals for indulging in their immoral and necessarily sterile lusts? Think about what Francis is advocating!

To those who’ve been paying attention from the beginning, this revelation from “Abp.” Salvatore Cordileone about Francis is neither really new nor surprising. Nevertheless it is an utter scandal, especially considering that the man isn’t a U.S. presidential candidate trying to get the nomination of the Democrat Party but is widely, if falsely, recognized to be the Roman Pontiff, the Pope of the Catholic Church, the Vicar of Christ on Earth!

We can only thank God that he isn’t what he claims to be.

