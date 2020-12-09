What part about Mark 9:41 was unclear?

Brazilian Novus Ordo parish celebrates

“Day of the Drag Queen”



“Lift up thy hands against their pride unto the end;

see what things the enemy hath done wickedly in the sanctuary.” (Psalm 73:3)

Albert Roggenbuck is the name of a “Catholic” sodomite who likes to go around dressed up as a drag queen (“Dindry Buck”). He gives performances at which he spreads “joy”, talks about “discrimination”, or lobbies for prevention of sexually-transmitted diseases. His Dindry Buck Facebook page tells you all you need to know, and plenty you don’t.

In November 2016, Buck was invited to perform at the Novus Ordo parish of Sant’Ana (Facebook page here) in Itaquera, São Paulo, Brazil (see photo above). He also brought a few other cross-dressers, who together call themselves the “Drag Squad”. Here is a video clip of the abominable event in the parish hall of Sant’Ana:

What was the occasion? The remarks published by the parish’s woke pastor, “Fr.” Manoel Amarante (see him in a picture with the drag queens here), give the answer:

In commemoration of International Drag Queen Day, our parish received our great parishioner Dindry Buck in celebration of the novena of our Patroness [Saint Anne]. It was a moment of great joy for our parishioners, who love and respect the work Dindry Buck does in our parish. Dindry spoke about the importance of remembering this day and his mission of bringing joy to the world. (Source; translation by DeepL.com)

Such blasphemy! Not only does “Dindry” claim to be a Catholic, he is even a respected member of that hell-hole of a parish! And these monsters have the audacity to host this abominable wickedness “in honor” of St. Anne!

On Facebook, further vomit-inducing pictures of the transvestite freak show can be found here, here, and here.

Of course it would be a mistake to think that Mr. Buck only performs at his own church. Rather, he was a guest of honor also at the nearby parish of Nossa Senhora do Carmo (Our Lady of Mount Carmel), whose pastor, Paulo Sérgio Bezerra, allowed him to share thoughts about his “faith” and his experience as a public sodomite from the pulpit:

It should go without saying that, considering Buck’s sterling reputation as a model of Faith and moral living, he was also invited to elevate the chalice at the altar during the Novus Ordo worship service, and of course he also helped distribute “Holy Communion.” Take a look:

If that isn’t integration and accompaniment just the way their “Pope” likes it! Besides… who is he to judge?!

The way things are going, “International Drag Queen Day” may just one day become a holyday of obligation in Novus Ordo Land, perhaps under Francis III. The mascot of that day could be the Satanic Baphomet, which is a goat that is both male and female. Just a suggestion.

By the way, the parish of Sant’Ana and that of Nossa Senhora do Carmo are part of the Novus Ordo diocese of São Miguel Paulista. Manuel Parrado Carral has been playing Catholic bishop there since 2008, when he was appointed to the post by Antipope Benedict XVI. Judging from the fact that both Amarante and Bezerra are still listed as the pastors there even four years later, it is clear that all efforts by outraged Novus Ordos to get the “bishop” to remove these scandalous presbyters, came to nothing. That would be par for the course — it’s not like they made parishioners kneel to receive “Holy Communion” or anything.

It is bad enough that these evil things take place at all. It is even worse that they take place in front of spectators that include children. In Mark 9:41, Our Blessed Lord issued a somber warning: “And whosoever shall scandalize one of these little ones that believe in me; it were better for him that a millstone were hanged around his neck, and he were cast into the sea.” What part about that do they not understand?

In his Letter to the Romans, St. Paul the Apostle tells us about a connection between sexual perversion and idolatry:

Because that, when they knew God, they have not glorified him as God, or given thanks; but became vain in their thoughts, and their foolish heart was darkened. For professing themselves to be wise, they became fools. And they changed the glory of the incorruptible God into the likeness of the image of a corruptible man, and of birds, and of fourfooted beasts, and of creeping things. Wherefore God gave them up to the desires of their heart, unto uncleanness, to dishonour their own bodies among themselves. Who changed the truth of God into a lie; and worshipped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen. For this cause God delivered them up to shameful affections. For their women have changed the natural use into that use which is against nature. And, in like manner, the men also, leaving the natural use of the women, have burned in their lusts one towards another, men with men working that which is filthy, and receiving in themselves the recompense which was due to their error. (Romans 1:21-27)

It is no coincidence that the Vatican II Sect, which permits and tolerates evil men corrupting the souls of little children with such filth, is now also promoting “Mother Earth” worship — not only in the idolatrous Pachamama ceremony in October 2019 in the Vatican but also in the so-called “Laudato Si’ chapels” that are beginning to pop up around the world.

“For many walk, of whom I have told you often (and now tell you weeping), that they are enemies of the cross of Christ; whose end is destruction; whose God is their belly; and whose glory is in their shame; who mind earthly things” (Phil 3:18-19).

