Beyond All Religions: Syncretistic Prayer Service held in English Novus Ordo Parish

The Masonic meta-religion on display at a Novus Ordo church in England, UK

Mount Sinai, Egypt. After suffering a plague of locusts in the desert for weeks, Moses called on his apostate brother Aaron to petition the Golden Calf for an end to the pandemic, while he in turn promised to intercede with the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob for the same intention. Interreligious cooperation, the leader of the Israelite people emphasized, was necessary for the good of humanity, especially during a time of pandemic: “We all have our different religious traditions, and in times like this we have to remember we are all children of God and therefore brothers”, Moses said. “I see no reason why Aaron and his followers shouldn’t pray the way they feel is best. Although we have different conceptions of God, we respect every person’s dignity and conscience, both of which are inviolable, as we read in the Ten Suggestions.”

Alright, that’s obviously not what happened, but if “Pope” Francis and his gang of apostates were right, that’s pretty much what would or could have happened at the time a great portion of the Israelites defected and began worshipping a molten calf of their own making (see Exodus 32). After all, their infernal Second Vatican Council proclaimed that “the right to religious freedom has its foundation in the very dignity of the human person” (Declaration Dignitatis Humanae, n. 2), and the idolatrous Israelites were certainly human.

As we reported the other day, the so-called Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, an interreligious body established to help implement the apostate goals of the blasphemous Abu Dhabi declaration signed by Francis and a Muslim imam last year, had called on members of the world’s religions to pray and fast on May 14 for whatever deity they believe in to end the Coronavirus situation. Not surprisingly, the Vatican wasted no time passing on the information, and Francis himself personally endorsed the endeavor.

Today is May 14, and Vatican Media announced excitedly:

A vast chorus of diverse voices across the world has expressed its support and confirmed its participation in this unique ‘Day of Prayer for Humanity’. They are Christians and Muslims, Hindus and Jews, Jains, Buddhists, atheists and agnostics. They are uniting – in the words of Pope Francis – “as brothers and sisters, to ask the Lord to save humanity from the pandemic, to enlighten scientists and to heal the sick”. (“‘Day of Prayer’ sees humanity united in the fight against Covid-19”, Vatican News, May 14, 2020)

Atheists believe in no God; Hindus believe in many gods; Jews and Muslims believe in an Almighty Creator who is not Father, Son, and Holy Ghost (cf. 1 Jn 2:23); Jains believe in an infinite number of gods; Buddhists believe in no personal Creator-God at all; and agnostics don’t know what to believe.

Precisely why should the true followers of Jesus Christ, who has liberated us from all this darkness, “unite spiritually” with the very people who are still unhappily caught up in it? “Bear not the yoke with unbelievers. For what participation hath justice with injustice? Or what fellowship hath light with darkness? And what concord hath Christ with Belial? Or what part hath the faithful with the unbeliever? And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols?” (2 Cor 6:14-16). “Little children, keep yourselves from idols. Amen” (1 Jn 5:21).

The Novus Ordo bishops of Asia, too, are gung-ho about the interreligious initiative, and at his homily given at the Casa Santa Marta today, Antipope Francis repeated his endorsement:

And today all of us, brothers and sisters of all religious traditions, pray. [It is] a [Global] Day of Prayer and Fasting, of Penance, proclaimed by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity. Each one of us prays, communities pray, Religious Confessions pray, they pray to God: all brothers, united in fraternity, which brings us together in this moment of sorrow and tragedy. (Francis, Homily for May 14, 2020, Zenit)

Here the papal pretender shows that he is an obedient son of Freemasonry: The Committee proclaims a day of fasting and prayer for all religions, and Jorge Bergoglio happily complies. Since he is regarded as the Pope of the Catholic Church, however, he thereby subjects not merely his own person but his entire religious body to the goals and “authority” of the Masonic Committee.

That other members of the Vatican II Church should follow suit, then, is hardly surprising. At a Novus Ordo parish in the aptly-named town of Hornchurch near London, England, the pastor had announced an interreligious prayer service to be conducted on May 14 at 7:00 pm local time that would be streamed on the internet.

The diocese of Brentwood, in which the church is located, advertised the upcoming “interfaith” service on social media, showing a photograph of the church’s Novus Ordo altar and, placed before it, a table filled with articles of different religions:

According to a report published by Church Militant, the objects displayed include “the idols of Shiva and Buddha, alongside an icon of Jesus the Good Shepherd and an African carving….” Clearly visible are also a porcelain chalice and oversized Rosary beads. The cruel irony in it all is that the name of the parish in question is English Martyrs!

The showing of Pagan idols is offensive enough — recall that “all the gods of the Gentiles are devils” (Ps 95:5) — but what makes this even worse is the fact that our Blessed Lord Jesus Christ and His holy Mother (represented by the Rosary) are included among them, as though they were abominable idols!

We must make no mistake about it. God takes idolatry very seriously:

They provoked him by strange gods, and stirred him up to anger, with their abominations. They sacrificed to devils and not to God: to gods whom they knew not: that were newly come up, whom their fathers worshipped not. Thou hast forsaken the God that beget thee, and hast forgotten the Lord that created thee. The Lord saw, and was moved to wrath: because his own sons and daughters provoked him. And he said: I will hide my face from them, and will consider what their last end shall be: for it is a perverse generation, and unfaithful children. (Deuteronomy 32:16-20)

The divine prohibition against idolatry, we recall, is not a suggestion found in a footnote somewhere — it is the First Commandment: “Thou shalt not have strange gods in my sight. Thou shalt not make to thyself a graven thing, nor the likeness of any things, that are in heaven above, or that are in the earth beneath, or that abide in the waters under the earth. Thou shalt not adore them, and thou shalt not serve them…” (Deut 5:7-8; cf. Mt 19:17).

Clearly, however, the Ten Commandments are pre-Vatican II. As such, they are of limited relevance to the quintessential Novus Ordo adherent. Since the council, all black and white has been dissolved into various gradations of gray: Heretical sects are simply incomplete realizations of the Church founded by Christ; fornication and adultery are but imperfect images of the “ideal” of Holy Matrimony; etc. Nothing is right or wrong anymore, good or bad; everything is just more or less good.

Thus the idea that the true God is somehow present in every religion — more or less fully, so to speak — fits right in with this.

Yes to religious pluralism, no to rigidity!

The message being sent by a display of mixed items of different religions is loud and clear: All religions are fundamentally the same! We may prefer the one over the other, and we may even quibble about differences between them, but ultimately we are all united in a spiritual way that transcends all these differences and makes them seem insignificant before the Unknowable Absolute. Indeed, in the Jan. 2016 Pope Video, Francis proclaimed that the only certainty all religions have is that “we are all children of God” (but see Rom 9:8; Gal 3:6; 1 Jn 3:10).

Someone who affirms such blasphemy has totally abandoned the true religion revealed by God. Hence Pope Leo XIII, writing in his 1884 landmark encyclical against Freemasonry, warned:

…[A]s all who offer themselves [to the Masonic Lodge] are received whatever may be their form of religion, they [the Masons] thereby teach the great error of this age — that a regard for religion should be held as an indifferent matter, and that all religions are alike. This manner of reasoning is calculated to bring about the ruin of all forms of religion, and especially of the Catholic religion, which, as it is the only one that is true, cannot, without great injustice, be regarded as merely equal to other religions. (Pope Leo XIII, Encyclical Humanum Genus, n. 16; underlining added.)

The same thing was also emphasized by Pope Pius XI, who, writing about false attempts at religious unity almost 100 years ago, pointed out:

Certainly such attempts can nowise be approved by Catholics, founded as they are on that false opinion which considers all religions to be more or less good and praiseworthy, since they all in different ways manifest and signify that sense which is inborn in us all, and by which we are led to God and to the obedient acknowledgment of His rule. Not only are those who hold this opinion in error and deceived, but also in distorting the idea of true religion they reject it, and little by little, turn aside to naturalism and atheism, as it is called; from which it clearly follows that one who supports those who hold these theories and attempt to realize them, is altogether abandoning the divinely revealed religion. (Pope Pius XI, Encyclical Mortalium Animos, n. 2; underlining added.)

The abandonment of the only true religion is precisely what took place today at the English Martyrs parish in Hornchurch.

The pastor, Rev. Britto Belevendran, presided over a “generic” interreligious prayer service that was syncretistic in that it mixed elements from different religions. The full 44-minute video of the shameful and blasphemous act of apostasy, which had been pre-recorded, can be watched at this link. Since most people won’t, and shouldn’t, watch this spectacle of apostasy, we will recount its “highlights” here, and they were many.

Towards the very beginning, “Fr.” Belevendran — we shall refer to him as the Rainbow Presbyter, on account of his flamboyant stole — invites those who are opposed to interreligious prayer to join in with an “open heart, for this is not a time of division”. Pointing out that “Coronavirus does not distinguish between a Christian, a Muslim, a Jew, a Hindu, or whoever we are”, he failed to explain how that rather banal insight should justify making the True God equal to false gods, putting Christ on a par with Satan.

“Silence is a method used in all religions, to go into the soul: from the conscious to the unconscious; from the external to the internal”, the Rainbow Presbyter informed his audience as he proceeded to begin his abominable service with a moment of quiet.

And abominable it was. The first thing he did was chant an ancient Hindu prayer, which, he said, was “a transcendent prayer, a prayer beyond all religions, a prayer that simply prays like this: Lead me, O God, from the unreal to the real, from darkness to light, and from mortality to immortality; from the unreal to the real.” Unreal! The source of this prayer, he said, is the Upanishads, which Wikipedia defines as “ancient Sanskrit texts of spiritual teaching and ideas of Hinduism.”

He then mentioned some examples of darkness: “The darkness of fundamentalism” were the first words out of his mouth, and “the darkness of narrow-mindedness” also got a mention. Readers can take a wild guess as to whether he deplored also “the darkness of idolatry or of Islamism” that Pope Pius XI refers to in his Act of Consecration of the Human Race to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Fat chance!

Although claiming to be concerned about darkness, the Rainbow Presbyter failed to teach his audience about the One who said of Himself in truth: “I am the light of the world: he that followeth me, walketh not in darkness, but shall have the light of life” (Jn 8:12); and again: “I am come a light into the world; that whosoever believeth in me, may not remain in darkness” (Jn 12:46).

Christ Jesus alone is “the true light, which enlighteneth every man that cometh into this world” (Jn 1:9), and hence only He can raise a soul out of the darkness of unbelief, of idolatry, or of any other sin. This is a transition not merely from some metaphorical darkness to some figurative light, but truly from being under the dominion of the devil to being a free child of God, as St. Paul explained to King Herod Agrippa: “To open their eyes, that they may be converted from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan to God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins, and a lot among the saints, by the faith that is in me” (Acts 26:18).

Rainbow Man then expressed the following blasphemous and apostatical invitation: “And let us pray for all of us believers, people of all faiths, to lead us in this midst of darkness and death.” Not only is Christ the only True Light denied in this manner, but the idea is inculcated in souls that there are different “faiths”, that people who adhere to false religions are nevertheless “believers.” This is entirely contrary to Catholic doctrine and practice, and for good reason:

The use by Catholics of such expression as “interfaith meetings” and “persons of different faiths,” whereby non-Catholics are said or implied to have a different faith from Catholics is very unfortunate. The word faith, as traditionally used in the Catholic Church, signifies exclusively the one true faith, which is found only in the Catholic Church. Objectively, the faith is the body of truths that are proposed by the infallible magisterium of the Church as divinely revealed; subjectively, faith is the infused virtue whereby one accepts the truths of divine revelation on account of God’s authority. It is true, the virtue of faith can reside in persons of good will separated from Catholic unity; yet, even in such the infused virtue impels them to believe only what is actually true; it does not extend to doctrines which they themselves may sincerely believe but which are actually false (St. Thomas, Sum. theol., II-II, q. 1, a. 3). The words of St. Paul are very explicit in this connection: “One Lord, one faith, one baptism” (Ephes. 4:5). When Catholics wish to speak of those outside the true fold, they could refer to them as persons of different denominations, different beliefs, different creeds — but the word faith should be retained in its traditional Catholic sense. (Rev. Francis J. Connell, Father Connell Answers Moral Questions [Washington, D.C.: The Catholic University of America Press, 1959], pp. 10-11; italics given.)

Adherents of false religions, then, cannot be called “believers”, nor can their religious convictions be called “faith.” Just how significant this is can be seen at present in the syncretism and indifferentism being promoted by the Vatican II Sect; for this allows them to claim that all religious people are spiritually united because they are “believers” and “people of faith.” It is a lie!

Towards the middle of the service, the Rainbow Presbyter suddenly started talking about the Body of Christ, with Novus Ordo holy water in hand. “The altar symbolizes the Body of Christ”, he said, adding that it also “signifies the … Mystical Body of Christ, which is the entire Christian community.” By that he means all sorts of Protestant sects who profess belief in Christ, of course, which is false.

In 1943, Pope Pius XII made clear that the label “Mystical Body of Christ” belongs to the Roman Catholic Church, and to no other entity:

If we would define and describe this true Church of Jesus Christ — which is the One, Holy, Catholic, Apostolic Roman Church — we shall find nothing more noble, morre sublime, or more divine than the expression “the Mystical Body of Jesus Christ” – an expression which springs from and is, as it were, the fair flowering of the repeated teaching of the Sacred Scriptures and the holy Fathers. (Pope Pius XII, Encyclical Mystici Corporis, n. 13)

Moreover, as if to pre-empt precisely the false ecclesiology of Vatican II, Pope Pius IX had taught that

neither any one of these [heretical] societies by itself, nor all of them together, can in any manner constitute and be that One Catholic Church which Christ our Lord built, and established, and willed should continue; and … they cannot in any way be said to be branches or parts of that Church, since they are visibly cut off from Catholic unity. (Pope Pius IX, Apostolic Letter Iam Vos Omnes)

Thus the matter is settled.

But Rainbow Man found a way to top his blasphemy even further: “But the Mystical Body of Christ also includes people of all faiths and none. The entire humanity is there, within that Mystical Body of Christ; Christ hidden in everyone!”

This must be the latest “development” of Vatican II’s deliberately imprecise teaching that “by His incarnation the Son of God has united Himself in some fashion with every man” (Pastoral Constitution Gaudium et Spes, n. 22; repeated by Antipope John Paul II, Encyclical Redemptor Hominis, n. 13). Welcome to Naturalism at its finest! Now all are part of the Mystical Body of Christ simply by being human!

As part of his apostate prayer service, Mr. Belevendran also read Francis’ infernal sermon from the Casa Santa Marta today. That includes the following passage:

Perhaps there’ll be someone who’ll say: “This is religious relativism and it can’t be done.” But why can’t it be done to pray to the Father of all? Each one prays as he knows how, as he can, as he has received from his culture. We are not praying against one another, this religious Tradition against that [other], no! We are all united as human beings, as brothers, praying to God according to our own culture, according to our own Tradition, according to our own beliefs, but as brothers praying to God [and] this is important! (Francis, Homily for May 14, 2020, Zenit)

So here the false pope openly admits what is really clear to all who have retained a modicum of sanity: Interreligious prayer presupposes religious relativism. All religions are more or less good and praiseworthy, is the underlying message. Francis does not deny it; he merely asks, “But why can’t it be done…?” In other words, “So what?!”

Since neither the colorful Presbyter nor the loquacious Jesuit seem to know the answer, we’ll refer them back to Pope Pius XI: By embracing religious relativism, one “is altogether abandoning the divinely revealed religion” (Mortalium Animons, n. 2). Not that Francis or his syncretistic sidekick would care about abandoning the true religion, something they’ve obviously done long ago — but that is the answer to the question why it cannot be done. It would mean giving up the only true religion revealed by God.

“Fr.” Belevendran then proceeded with exposition of the “Blessed Sacrament” (i.e. the invalid Novus Ordo wafer) and invited all non-believers to stick around:

Those of you who do not share our faith, please stay in silence and be part of us in joining us in this greatest worship on earth and asking God — each one asking the god you believe in — especially to heal this world, to heal our globe, to heal our brokenness, and to heal us from this dreaded virus.

Ladies and gentlemen, words fail at the blatancy and brazenness of this syncretistic apostasy. We have now arrived at the point of praying to “whatever god you believe in”!

This is garbage! This is not what any Catholic martyr died for! They did not die for syncretism, for indifferentism, for a one-size-fits-all Masonic meta-religion on the level of humanity or fraternity. They died for the One who said: “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No man cometh to the Father, but by me” (Jn 14:6). They died for the only Church established by Christ, which is “the pillar and ground of the truth” (1 Tim 3:15). They died for the One who told us: “Go ye into the whole world, and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized, shall be saved: but he that believeth not shall be condemned” (Mk 16:15-16).

The Great Apostasy is all around us; yet no one can say we weren’t put on alert: “But yet the Son of man, when he cometh, shall he find, think you, faith on earth?” (Lk 18:8), Christ asked rhetorically. And St. Paul warned St. Timothy: “For there shall be a time, when they will not endure sound doctrine; but, according to their own desires, they will heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears: and will indeed turn away their hearing from the truth, but will be turned unto fables” (2 Tim 4:3-4). Mr. Belevendran is a perfect example of this, and the Prophet Isaias has a stern warning for him: “Woe to you that call evil good, and good evil: that put darkness for light, and light for darkness: that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter” (Is 5:20).

Underlying all this relativism, all this false joint worship of “the god you believe in”, is the erroneous notion that religious truth is merely an opinion; not proved and not provable, just a subjective conviction that each human being may or may not have. That is unadulterated Modernism, and he who embraces it, we must repeat once more, “is altogether abandoning the divinely revealed religion” (Mortalium Animos, n. 2), in the words of Pius XI. Hence the same Pope underscored that it is not permitted for Catholics “either to support or to work for such enterprises; for if they do so they will be giving countenance to a false Christianity, quite alien to the one Church of Christ. Shall We suffer, what would indeed be iniquitous, the truth, and a truth divinely revealed, to be made a subject for compromise?” (n. 8).

The apostasy of the Novus Ordo Sect is staring everyone in the face. As the False Prophet will lead people to the Antichrist, so the Vatican II Church is leading people into a syncretistic meta-religion that transcends all religions. All individual religions are gradually being declared to be substantially the same, their differences being merely accidental. What is being established now is, as it were, a religion to end all religions — and that is the religion of Freemasonry, the religion of the Antichrist:

Everyone should avoid familiarity or friendship with anyone suspected of belonging to masonry or to affiliated groups. Know them by their fruits and avoid them. Every familiarity should be avoided, not only with those impious libertines who openly promote the character of the sect, but also with those who hide under the mask of universal tolerance, respect for all religions, and the craving to reconcile the maxims of the Gospel with those of the revolution. These men seek to reconcile Christ and Belial, the Church of God and the state without God. (Pope Leo XIII, Encyclical Custodi di Quella Fede, n. 15; underlining added.)

It is our duty, therefore, in loving and loyal service of our Divine Redeemer, to “tear away the mask from Freemasonry” (Leo XIII, Humanum Genus, n. 31), to refute it, and to oppose it and all its false teachers, no matter under what guise or cassock they may hide.

“For such false apostles are deceitful workmen, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ” (2 Cor 11:13).

